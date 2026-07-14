Trump's Take on Foreign Interference: Intelligence Revelations

U.S. President Donald Trump is set to deliver a speech on Thursday about newly declassified intelligence reports regarding foreign nations' plans to interfere in the 2020 election. This information comes from an MS Now reporter citing two anonymous White House officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 01:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 01:22 IST
Trump's Take on Foreign Interference: Intelligence Revelations
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  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump is scheduled to address the nation this Thursday, focusing on newly declassified intelligence reports. The reports contain details on foreign nations' alleged plans to interfere in the 2020 U.S. election.

An official from MS Now cited two unnamed White House officials as the source of this information. The forthcoming speech is expected to shed light on the nature of these interference attempts and the nations involved.

This speech highlights ongoing concerns about election security and foreign influence in U.S. democratic processes, offering key insights just days before the election takes place.

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