Academia Faces Off with Trump Over Grant Rule

Leading U.S. universities and research advocates demanded the Trump administration back down from a new rule on federal grants, arguing it would inject politics into the significant area of grant distribution and management.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 04:32 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 04:32 IST
Academia Faces Off with Trump Over Grant Rule
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  • Country:
  • United States

Leading universities and research advocates across the United States have called on the Trump administration to retract a controversial proposed rule regarding federal grants.

Critics argue that this new regulation could politicize the distribution and administration process, potentially affecting how grants are terminated.

This development has stirred significant concern within the academic and research communities, raising fears over the future integrity of grant allocation.

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