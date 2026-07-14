China Dismisses Geopolitical Ambitions in Pacific

In a high-profile diplomatic meeting, China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi reassured the Solomon Islands that China has no intentions of establishing geopolitical dominance in the Pacific region.

During talks held in Beijing on Tuesday, Wang Yi emphasized that China's engagements with Pacific island nations are not driven by aspirations for a so-called 'sphere of influence'.

This statement comes amid growing international scrutiny and geopolitical tensions as China's presence and influence in the Pacific continue to expand.