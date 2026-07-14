Security Guarantees Clash: Russia's Role in Ukraine

A dispute emerges over security guarantees for Ukraine, following remarks by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz excluding Russia from the discussion. The Kremlin insists on inclusion, highlighting European 'dead-end' positions. Meanwhile, EU sanctions tech firm VK, which Russia views as harmless and rapidly growing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 16:28 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 16:28 IST
Security Guarantees Clash: Russia's Role in Ukraine
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The Kremlin has asserted that it should be involved in any security guarantees formulated for Ukraine, marking a clear rebuke to German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, who suggested excluding Russia from these discussions. On Monday, Merz emphasized that Ukraine and its allies should determine securing peace without Moscow's influence.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov criticized the European stance as a 'dead-end position,' potentially inhibiting European nations from participating in peace settlement processes. Ukraine believes Western guarantees are critical to safeguard against potential Russian aggression, which currently controls a substantial portion of its territory.

Separately, Peskov lambasted the European Union's sanctions against the Russian tech company VK as 'utterly absurd,' arguing these restrictions won't hinder the company's progress. Critics argue VK supports repressive measures, but the Kremlin dismisses these accusations, maintaining that VK will continue to thrive despite European sanctions.

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