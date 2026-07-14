Maharashtra NCP Leadership Row: No Rift, Election Valid, Says Sunil Tatkare

NCP president Sunil Tatkare dismissed claims of a party rift after a legal notice challenged Sunetra Pawar's election as party president. Tatkare affirmed the election's validity, stressing collective discussions within the party. Amid past party splits, Tatkare emphasized the seamless functioning of party affairs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:22 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:22 IST
Maharashtra NCP Leadership Row: No Rift, Election Valid, Says Sunil Tatkare
Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Amid swirling allegations of a rift within the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), its Maharashtra president Sunil Tatkare has firmly refuted claims challenging the party's unity. The controversy erupted after senior leader Sachchidanand Singh issued a legal notice contesting the legitimacy of Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar's recent election as party president.

Addressing reporters in Mumbai on Tuesday, Tatkare assured that Pawar's elevation on February 26 adhered strictly to party protocols. He emphasized that decision-making involved comprehensive consultations with district presidents, office bearers, and MLAs. Tatkare stated the election process was in line with the party's constitution and assured, if needed, they would seek legal advice.

Singh's legal notice suggested the election process contravened party rules and called for fresh elections under independent oversight. This challenge comes against the backdrop of the party's split in 2023 when Ajit Pawar parted ways with NCP. However, following Ajit Pawar's untimely demise in January 2026, Sunetra Pawar was elected unopposed as party president.

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