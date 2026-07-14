Trump Shifts Focus: Gulf Trade Deals to Ease Strait Fees

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday that proposed fees for ships crossing the Strait of Hormuz will be replaced by trade and investment deals with Gulf states following productive talks with Middle Eastern leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-07-2026 20:51 IST | Created: 14-07-2026 20:51 IST
Trump Shifts Focus: Gulf Trade Deals to Ease Strait Fees
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a significant shift in policy regarding maritime fees for the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

Following discussions with Middle Eastern leaders, Trump decided to replace a previously proposed 20% fee on ships with trade and investment agreements with Gulf states.

This decision emerged after what Trump described as 'highly productive conversations' with regional leadership.

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