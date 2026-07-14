Tensions Surge: Saudi Arabia's Yanbu Port Faces Increased Crude Loadings Amid Yemen Conflict

Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port is witnessing near maximum crude loadings this week, fueled by escalating tensions with Yemen's Houthi militia. The kingdom is striving to maximize oil exports amid heightened regional conflicts, especially with Iran, according to industry insiders.

Reports from Signal Ocean data indicate an increase in oil shipments from Yanbu, reaching 4.7 million barrels per day. This uptick comes as Saudi Arabia contemplates expanding its oil pipeline capacity to the Red Sea coast, circumventing the Strait of Hormuz.

There are growing concerns over potential Houthi attacks on Yanbu. This follows a missile strike attributed to Iran in March, underscoring the precarious security situation impacting the oil export landscape.