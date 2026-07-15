Persona Non Grata: Kosovo Bans Serb Minister Over Ethnic Cleansing Remarks

Kosovo declared a Serb minister persona non grata after she suggested she would have ethnically cleansed Kosovo during the war. Snezana Paunovic's remark sparked condemnation, including from the EU. Kosovo’s interior minister enacted the ban amid ongoing tensions and unresolved recognition issues between Kosovo and Serbia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 03:43 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 03:43 IST
Persona Non Grata: Kosovo Bans Serb Minister Over Ethnic Cleansing Remarks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Serbia

Kosovo's government has declared Snezana Paunovic, a Serbian minister, a permanent persona non grata following her controversial remarks endorsing ethnic cleansing during the Kosovo war. The decision adds to the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Paunovic, Serbia's minister for state administration, stated that she would have ethnically cleansed Kosovo in 1998 had she been in power. Her comments were made in an interview with a Belgrade television channel and have since attracted criticism, particularly from the European Union.

Kosovo's interior minister, Xhelal Svecla, responded by banning Paunovic from entering or transiting through Kosovo. The remarks come amid a backdrop of historical conflict and unresolved diplomatic recognition issues, as Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move Serbia still does not recognize.

TRENDING

1
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
2
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
3
Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

India
4
TRAI Drive Test Reviews Mobile Network on Rajasthan's NH-70

TRAI Drive Test Reviews Mobile Network on Rajasthan's NH-70

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

MENA’s Health Systems Are Heading Into a Diabetes Storm

Beyond Prompts and Answers: What Really Turns ChatGPT Use Into Academic Growth

Fiji's Climate Challenge: World Bank Maps Growth Strategy to Protect Economy and Jobs by 2050

Israel's AI Revolution Could Raise Productivity While Reshaping Jobs Across Key Economic Sectors: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026