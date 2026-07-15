Persona Non Grata: Kosovo Bans Serb Minister Over Ethnic Cleansing Remarks

Kosovo's government has declared Snezana Paunovic, a Serbian minister, a permanent persona non grata following her controversial remarks endorsing ethnic cleansing during the Kosovo war. The decision adds to the ongoing tensions between the two nations.

Paunovic, Serbia's minister for state administration, stated that she would have ethnically cleansed Kosovo in 1998 had she been in power. Her comments were made in an interview with a Belgrade television channel and have since attracted criticism, particularly from the European Union.

Kosovo's interior minister, Xhelal Svecla, responded by banning Paunovic from entering or transiting through Kosovo. The remarks come amid a backdrop of historical conflict and unresolved diplomatic recognition issues, as Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, a move Serbia still does not recognize.