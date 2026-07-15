U.S. Cracks Down on Iranian Shipping Network with New Sanctions

The U.S. imposed fresh sanctions targeting an Iranian shipping network led by Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani, accused of facilitating oil sales and global shipping operations. This move, part of ongoing efforts to curb Iran's economic activities, aims to dismantle this financial infrastructure and prevent threats to U.S. national security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 04:44 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 04:44 IST
U.S. Cracks Down on Iranian Shipping Network with New Sanctions
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  • United States

The United States on Tuesday intensified its crackdown on an Iranian shipping network, announcing new sanctions aimed at disrupting operations that allegedly aid in evading previous restrictions on oil sales and other activities.

The U.S. Treasury Department said these sanctions target the Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani network, described as a driving force behind Iran’s oil exports, expanding its reach into global shipping and commodities trading.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the importance of dismantling the financial infrastructure that allows Iran to pose threats to U.S. national security and global shipping. Iran's U.N. mission was unavailable for comment.

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