U.S. Cracks Down on Iranian Shipping Network with New Sanctions

The United States on Tuesday intensified its crackdown on an Iranian shipping network, announcing new sanctions aimed at disrupting operations that allegedly aid in evading previous restrictions on oil sales and other activities.

The U.S. Treasury Department said these sanctions target the Mohammad Hossein Shamkhani network, described as a driving force behind Iran’s oil exports, expanding its reach into global shipping and commodities trading.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent emphasized the importance of dismantling the financial infrastructure that allows Iran to pose threats to U.S. national security and global shipping. Iran's U.N. mission was unavailable for comment.