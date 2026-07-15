Escalating Tensions: Iran's Assault on Commercial Vessels

In a rapidly escalating situation, Iran has been accused of intentionally attacking seven commercial ships over the past week. This has resulted in nearly a dozen civilian crew members being killed, injured, or going missing.

U.S. Central Command's Admiral Brad Cooper revealed that the attacks have not only affected civilian vessels but have also elevated regional tensions significantly.

Furthermore, Cooper noted that Iranian forces have launched dozens of missiles and drones towards neighboring Gulf countries, underscoring the grave threat posed by these aggressive actions.