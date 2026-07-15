Houthi Missiles Signal a New Phase in Middle Eastern Tensions

The Houthi movement in Yemen has reignited conflict in the region by launching missiles at Saudi Arabia, breaking a truce that had held for four years. This marks a significant escalation in the long-standing tension between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Led by Abdul Malik al-Houthi, this northern Yemen group claims to fight for the Zaydi sect within Shi'ite Islam. Over the years, they have developed a formidable military presence, capturing the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, and showcasing significant missile capabilities throughout the conflict.

The recent missile attacks have drawn international concern, with implications for global trade routes through the Red Sea. The Houthis, who are accused of having Iranian backing, have denied being mere proxies, asserting their domestic-focused agenda while complicating geopolitical balances in the Middle East.