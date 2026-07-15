Houthi Missiles Signal a New Phase in Middle Eastern Tensions

The Houthi movement in Yemen fired missiles at Saudi Arabia, ending a four-year truce. This escalation could threaten global shipping lanes. The Houthis, a military, political, and religious group based in northern Yemen, have continued to strengthen ties with Iran, complicating regional geopolitics and international commerce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 14:20 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 14:20 IST
Houthi Missiles Signal a New Phase in Middle Eastern Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Yemen

The Houthi movement in Yemen has reignited conflict in the region by launching missiles at Saudi Arabia, breaking a truce that had held for four years. This marks a significant escalation in the long-standing tension between the Saudi-backed Yemeni government and the Iran-aligned Houthis.

Led by Abdul Malik al-Houthi, this northern Yemen group claims to fight for the Zaydi sect within Shi'ite Islam. Over the years, they have developed a formidable military presence, capturing the capital, Sanaa, in 2014, and showcasing significant missile capabilities throughout the conflict.

The recent missile attacks have drawn international concern, with implications for global trade routes through the Red Sea. The Houthis, who are accused of having Iranian backing, have denied being mere proxies, asserting their domestic-focused agenda while complicating geopolitical balances in the Middle East.

TRENDING

1
Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

Binance Marks Nine Years as It Expands Beyond Crypto

South Africa
2
AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

AfDB Approves €294 Million to Support Kenya's Economic Reforms

Ivory Coast
3
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India
4
Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

Bharat Tex 2026 opens with record global participation in Delhi

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

Who Really Wins From AI? IMF Finds $2.7 Trillion Gains Flow Mainly to Wealthier Countries

How Stronger Competition and Lower Tariffs Can Unlock Faster Growth in Middle East and Central Asia

ADB Study Reveals How ICT Reforms Can Unlock China's Digital Trade and Regional Economic Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026