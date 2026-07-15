EU Extends Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Refugees

EU countries have extended the temporary protection status for Ukrainian refugees until March 2028. New applicants are required to demonstrate they have met military service obligations in Ukraine. This requirement does not affect those already under temporary protection in the EU.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 14:47 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 14:47 IST
EU Extends Temporary Protection for Ukrainian Refugees
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  • Country:
  • European Union

The European Union has announced an extension of temporary protection status for refugees from Ukraine, prolonging the measure until March 2028. This decision was made on Wednesday.

However, the EU has clarified that new applicants must provide proof of compliance with Ukraine's military service requirements. This condition specifically targets incoming applications.

Notably, the rule will not apply to individuals currently benefiting from temporary protection under EU jurisdiction. The move aims to streamline asylum processes amid the ongoing crisis.

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