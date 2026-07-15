Controversy Continues: Moroccan Journalist's Arrest Sparks Debate

Moroccan authorities have released veteran journalist Ali Lmrabet after initial questioning, amid ongoing investigations into defamation and libel allegations. The arrest of the 66-year-old political commentator occurred at Tangier airport on Sunday. Lmrabet, who has lived in Spain and has French nationality, is known for his critical perspectives on Morocco's political system, often expressed through social media.

A statement from the Casablanca prosecutor's office indicated that the legal implications of Lmrabet's case would be decided after the investigation's conclusion. The authorities cited multiple notices against him for online content possibly in breach of Moroccan laws, citing defamation and libel towards individuals and institutions as primary concerns.

Lmrabet, in the past, faced imprisonment in 2003 for charges including those offending King Mohammed VI and a decade-long ban from journalistic activities in Morocco, imposed by a court in 2005. Despite these restrictions, he has continued his work as a political commentator, leveraging social media to voice his critiques.