Media Mogul Under Fire: Cai Fuchao's Fall from Grace

Cai Fuchao, the former head of China's press and broadcasting overseer, is under scrutiny for alleged severe violations of discipline and laws, as declared by China's anti-graft watchdog. His role was crucial in ensuring media alignment with Communist Party ideologies throughout the 2010s.

Having branded various Chinese media productions as subpar, Cai advocated for content that promoted social values over decadent themes. He held top positions, such as the deputy head of the Communist Party's propaganda department before retiring in 2018.

This investigation forms part of a broader anti-corruption campaign initiated by President Xi Jinping, which has seen millions within the bureaucracy examined, leading to the downfall of several high-ranking officials and military generals.