Tension on the Banking Front: UniCredit's Bid for Commerzbank
The German government, holding a significant stake in Commerzbank, isn't stopping UniCredit's attempt to acquire the bank but disapproves of the approach. Despite opposition from various sectors including unions, the merger could still proceed. Chancellor Merz emphasized that market owners, not politicians, make structural decisions.
- Country:
- Germany
Chancellor Friedrich Merz stated that the German government is not obstructing UniCredit's takeover of Commerzbank, although it disapproves of the Italian bank's approach.
Merz clarified, "We have not tried to prevent this merger but have voiced concerns over the manner of UniCredit’s bid." The Italian bank currently holds 47.6% of Commerzbank's shares.
Despite protests from Germany's finance ministry and bank labor unions, Merz acknowledged the potential for the takeover's success. Commerzbank shares dipped following his remarks but later rebounded slightly.
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