Ukraine and EU Forge Drone Industry Alliance

Ukraine and the European Union have entered into a significant partnership to leverage Ukrainian expertise and EU industrial capabilities in the drone sector. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the collaboration during Ukraine's Statehood Day celebrations.

The agreement seeks to unite Ukraine's technological know-how with Europe's industrial scale, promising benefits like enhanced production security and capacity. This marks a major step in the growing EU-Ukraine defense partnership, with plans to extend to anti-ballistic missiles by 2028.

The initiative aims to dismantle bureaucratic hurdles, enabling collaborative ventures between Ukrainian firms and European companies such as Indra Group and Fincantieri. President Zelenskiy has been actively engaging globally to promote Ukraine's expertise in drones, particularly in regions like the Middle East.