EU Struggles to Agree on New Sanctions Against Russia

The European Union remains at an impasse over implementing a 21st sanctions package against Russia in response to the ongoing conflict with Ukraine, according to an EU diplomat.

As negotiations continue, the EU has decided to maintain the existing price cap on Russian oil at $44.10 per barrel, valid until July 23. Chief EU foreign policy official Kaja Kallas has emphasized the lack of consensus among EU countries concerning this broad sanctions framework.

Further disagreements loom over proposed bans on maritime services and additional restrictions on Russian liquefied natural gas amid Lithuania's opposition, said Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys. The latest sanctions package, initially suggested in June, is aimed at Russian banks, crypto networks, drone production, and oil traders and refiners.