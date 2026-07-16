Assam's Bold Moves: Overhauling Public Distribution with SMART PDS

On Wednesday, Assam's Minister of Food, Public Distribution, and Consumer Affairs, Kaushik Rai, issued a directive for department officials to conclude the ongoing ration card verification process by July 31. This move aims to ensure only eligible beneficiaries are included under the 'Anna Seva Abhiyan' scheme, emphasizing Aadhaar-based checks and e-KYC reviews.

The Minister underscored the importance of scrutinizing cases where beneficiaries have ration cards but haven't availed free rice for an extended period. Such measures are intended to open up opportunities for genuinely needy families to benefit from the public distribution system. He also highlighted targets for providing ration cards to critically ill individuals and other deserving categories.

Rai announced Assam as the nation's frontrunner in implementing the SMART Public Distribution System, attributing this milestone to the dedication of departmental officials and Fair Price Shop dealers. He outlined the importance of effective monitoring of paddy procurement centres and directed that committees be formed for each centre by early August to safeguard farmer incentives and streamline operations.

Further, the Minister called for timely distribution of dealer commissions and reviewed inactive Fair Price Shops with a view to potential action. With plans to resume pulse and sugar distribution in August, the Minister reiterated the state's commitment to transparency and efficiency across food security and welfare programs, encouraging teamwork to meet program deadlines. (ANI)