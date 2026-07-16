Tensions Rise Over Strait of Hormuz

In a firm stance against U.S. presence, Tehran's top military officials have declared a zero-tolerance policy for any American interference in the strategic Strait of Hormuz, labeling it a crucial red line.

This declaration follows rising tensions after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted at potential military action targeting Iranian infrastructure.

The Iranian spokesperson has warned that any such moves from the U.S. would provoke Iran to target infrastructure across the region, thereby heightening geopolitical instability.