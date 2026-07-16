Escalating Tensions: Iran Strikes Back at US Military Bases Amid Rising Hostilities

Iran has claimed responsibility for drone and missile attacks on U.S. military bases in Jordan and Kuwait as retaliation for recent American incursions into Iranian territory. Operations 'Lightning' and 'Nasr 2' by Iranian forces targeted strategic U.S. assets, escalating the confrontation between the two nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 10:52 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 10:52 IST
Escalating Tensions: Iran Strikes Back at US Military Bases Amid Rising Hostilities
Iranian missile strikes (Photo/Reuters via WANA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran

Iran launched a series of strategic strikes on American military installations in Jordan and Kuwait on Thursday, allegedly in retaliation for recent U.S. actions on Iranian soil. According to Iran's state broadcaster IRIB, these operations, dubbed 'Operation Lightning' by the Iranian Army and 'Operation Nasr 2' by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), represent a significant escalation in tensions.

The Iranian Army targeted critical communication systems and fuel tanks at the Al-Azraq base in Jordan during the ninth phase of 'Operation Lightning.' Iran's military claims these facilities are pivotal command centers for U.S. forces in West Asia. In a statement, Iran condemned U.S. strikes on their territory including the Bampour Iranshahr garrison that resulted in the deaths of seven Iranian soldiers, asserting their commitment to defending national security.

Simultaneously, the IRGC conducted an operation against the Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, part of the eighth wave of 'Operation Nasr 2.' Using missile and drone power, they reportedly destroyed an early warning radar system and targeted U.S. military personnel. The IRGC criticized Kuwait for hosting American forces and urged Kuwaitis to oppose U.S. military activities in their territory.

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