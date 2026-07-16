India Halts Seafarer Deployment Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
India has prohibited its seafarers from working on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz due to escalating violence. The Directorate General of Shipping reports two Indian seafarers have died in attacks. Heightened security measures are being put in place to protect these seafarers.
- Country:
- India
India has taken decisive action to protect its seafarers by halting their deployment on ships navigating through the Strait of Hormuz, following renewed hostilities in the area.
The Directorate General of Shipping ordered this measure on Wednesday after two Indian sailors lost their lives in recent attacks in the region, highlighting the increased risks faced by commercial vessels in this conflict zone.
The Indian government has also expressed strong disapproval to Iran, summoning a deputy ambassador in response to one of the fatalities. Enhanced security and vigilance are now deemed essential for ships operating in the Persian Gulf.
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