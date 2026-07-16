India Halts Seafarer Deployment Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions

India has prohibited its seafarers from working on ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz due to escalating violence. The Directorate General of Shipping reports two Indian seafarers have died in attacks. Heightened security measures are being put in place to protect these seafarers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 11:39 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 11:39 IST
India Halts Seafarer Deployment Amid Strait of Hormuz Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

India has taken decisive action to protect its seafarers by halting their deployment on ships navigating through the Strait of Hormuz, following renewed hostilities in the area.

The Directorate General of Shipping ordered this measure on Wednesday after two Indian sailors lost their lives in recent attacks in the region, highlighting the increased risks faced by commercial vessels in this conflict zone.

The Indian government has also expressed strong disapproval to Iran, summoning a deputy ambassador in response to one of the fatalities. Enhanced security and vigilance are now deemed essential for ships operating in the Persian Gulf.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Namibia's Fixed Currency Peg Leaves Limited Room for Independent Monetary Policy: IMF

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026