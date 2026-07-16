Opposition Unites Against Proposed Delimitation Bill Amidst Speculations

As speculation intensifies over the potential introduction of the Delimitation Bill in the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has called for comprehensive dialogue involving all political factions. Raut emphasized that the opposition INDIA alliance remains united in resisting any government attempt at unilateral decision-making.

Raut confirmed that key opposition factions, including Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), share a common legislative strategy. He stated, “We will not consider any proposal to increase parliamentary seats by 50 percent without consulting all parties. Any decision regarding the Delimitation Bill will be made collectively by the alliance.”

Beyond the delimitation issue, Raut aimed sharp criticism at Union Home Minister Amit Shah over recent political defections, dismissing claims that party switches follow constitutional norms. Echoing NCP MP Supriya Sule's stance, he condemned such defections as contrary to law and warned that MPs leaving under these conditions risk losing their seats.

Sule reiterated that media reports on the NCP's stance towards the Delimitation Bill are inaccurate. “Our policy on constitutional matters is never determined in isolation,” she said, adding that it's inappropriate to speculate on legislation not yet formally presented to Parliament.

This political maneuvering occurs after the ruling party's significant legislative defeat earlier, when the Constitution (131st Amendment) Bill—aiming to expand parliamentary seats and introduce women's reservation—failed to pass. Despite expectations of a reintroduced bill during the upcoming session, official confirmation remains pending. (ANI)