Eknath Shinde Criticizes 'Low-Level' Remarks Amidst Shiv Sena Dynamics

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde rebuffs Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut's disparaging comments, labeling them as trivial. Shinde emphasizes development initiatives discussed with Home Minister Amit Shah, distancing himself from negative rhetoric and supporting constitutional amendments for women's reservation and voter delimitation to foster growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:01 IST
Eknath Shinde Criticizes 'Low-Level' Remarks Amidst Shiv Sena Dynamics
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has dismissed the disparaging remarks from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut, deeming them unworthy of a response. Shinde's retort came following Raut's accusations that Shinde was presenting "stolen property" to Home Minister Amit Shah, referring to Shinde's faction.

Addressing the media, Shinde stated that his spokespersons handle such comments, as he focuses on growth and development, contrasting his approach with the alleged destructive language of his opponents. He assured that the people of Maharashtra continue to support his leadership.

Shinde clarified that his visit with six new MPs to meet Amit Shah was centered on securing backing for development projects, including irrigation and infrastructure, and was not politically motivated. He further expressed strong support for upcoming constitutional amendments on women’s reservation and voter delimitation, highlighting their necessity for effective governance and empowerment.

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