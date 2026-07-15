In a series of escalating events, Russia has intensified its attacks on Ukraine's Odesa, resulting in three casualties and significant infrastructure damage. This comes amid growing tensions over the Black Sea trade routes. Meanwhile, Ukrainian drone forces have launched strikes against Russian shipping, further fueling the conflict.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has established a new advisory council to address accountability for war crimes amid its prolonged conflict. With international war crimes lawyers included, the council represents Congo's determined pursuit of justice in a decades-long struggle against armed factions vying for control over mineral-rich regions.

On the trade front, the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement has been activated, reducing tariffs on numerous goods. This economic collaboration aims to ease trade in sectors like textiles and processed foods. As countries like Ukraine align with the EU to enhance drone production, global alliances and trade policies continue to evolve dynamically.