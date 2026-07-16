Escalating Israeli Strikes in Gaza: Rising Tensions and Heavy Casualties

Israeli airstrikes in Gaza have resulted in the deaths of at least five Palestinians, with a U.S.-based research group noting a surge in attacks since an October ceasefire. The continuing conflict adds to a rising toll of over 1,100 Palestinian casualties as tensions remain high in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:20 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:20 IST
Escalating Israeli Strikes in Gaza: Rising Tensions and Heavy Casualties
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Israeli military actions in Gaza killed at least five Palestinians on Thursday, according to health officials in the Palestinian territory. The escalation comes as a research group's report highlights a spike in Israeli attacks to levels not seen since the recent truce in October.

Medical sources confirmed casualties from various attacks, including airstrikes near Tuffah and shelling in Zeitoun in Gaza City. Additional strikes targeted areas like a tent encampment for displaced residents and a vehicle in Khan Younis, causing more deaths and injuries.

Despite a ceasefire aimed at halting large-scale hostilities between Israel and Hamas, daily strikes continue unabated, claiming lives and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the densely populated Gaza Strip.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026