Escalating Israeli Strikes in Gaza: Rising Tensions and Heavy Casualties

Israeli military actions in Gaza killed at least five Palestinians on Thursday, according to health officials in the Palestinian territory. The escalation comes as a research group's report highlights a spike in Israeli attacks to levels not seen since the recent truce in October.

Medical sources confirmed casualties from various attacks, including airstrikes near Tuffah and shelling in Zeitoun in Gaza City. Additional strikes targeted areas like a tent encampment for displaced residents and a vehicle in Khan Younis, causing more deaths and injuries.

Despite a ceasefire aimed at halting large-scale hostilities between Israel and Hamas, daily strikes continue unabated, claiming lives and exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the densely populated Gaza Strip.