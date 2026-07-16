Delhi Unveils Ambitious Start-up Policy to Ignite Innovation

The Delhi Government has launched the Start-up and Incubation Policy, investing over Rs 400 crore to foster innovation and entrepreneurship. The initiative aims to transform Delhi into a leading hub for business innovation, supporting youth with financial aid, mentorship, and resources. An annual festival will further showcase and inspire new ventures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 18:34 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 18:34 IST
Delhi Unveils Ambitious Start-up Policy to Ignite Innovation
Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Delhi Government has launched the ambitious Start-up and Incubation Policy, signaling a significant investment in the capital's innovation landscape. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta announced the plan, which sets aside more than Rs 400 crore over five years to support young innovators and entrepreneurs.

The policy, approved by the Cabinet, aims to transform Delhi into one of India's leading hubs for innovation and entrepreneurship. An Annual 'Delhi Start-up Youth Festival' will bring together innovators, investors, and industry experts to foster new partnerships and showcase fresh ideas. This initiative is about turning youth from job seekers into job creators.

In its initial phase, the policy will be implemented across educational institutions, including universities, colleges, and ITIs. The government will provide financial assistance to establish and strengthen incubation centers. This support is designed to help promising start-ups at various stages, from concept development to market commercialization, ensuring step-by-step guidance for young entrepreneurs.

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