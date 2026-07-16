Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukrainian Ports

Russia targeted Ukrainian ports 23 times and civilian vessels 17 times in the first half of July. These attacks have significantly disrupted grain shipments, causing a partial halt in exports and almost total suspension of grain purchases at port terminals, according to reports from traders and analysts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 19:33 IST
Russia's Relentless Assault on Ukrainian Ports
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  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia has launched a series of attacks on Ukrainian ports, striking 23 times, along with 17 assaults on civilian vessels within the first two weeks of July. This information was disclosed by Ukraine's seaports authority on Thursday.

The impact of these strikes has been profound, as evidenced by a partial halt in grain shipments and an almost complete suspension of grain purchases at port terminals, according to reports from traders and analysts.

These activities have intensified concerns over the disruption in the global grain market, highlighting the ongoing conflict's ramifications on international trade and supply chains.

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