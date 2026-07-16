Escalating Tensions: Houthi Threats Against Saudi Oil

Houthi leader Abdul Malik al-Houthi has issued a stark warning, stating that Saudi oil and key facilities are potential targets if Saudi Arabia continues what he describes as "comprehensive aggression" against Yemen.

The escalating tension comes after Houthi forces launched missiles at Saudi Arabia. The attack was in retaliation to accusations that the kingdom bombed an airport under Houthi control on Monday, thereby rupturing a four-year ceasefire.

The situation threatens to destabilize the fragile balance that has persisted in the region, raising concerns over potential further escalation and its impact on the global oil supply chain.