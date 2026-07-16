BJP MP Advocates for Constructive Monsoon Session Amid Legislative Controversies

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Jagdambika Pal has urged opposition parties not to disrupt the upcoming Monsoon Session of Parliament. He emphasized that the Lok Sabha should serve as a space for constructive debates and decision-making, rather than interruptions.

In his conversation with ANI, Pal accused the Congress of attempting to stall parliamentary proceedings. He highlighted the statements from Congress as indicative of their unwillingness to allow the House to function smoothly. The Monsoon Session is set to commence on July 20 and will run until August 13.

Key legislative matters on the agenda include the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, and the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025. The former aims to update regulations on foreign contributions to enhance transparency, while the latter proposes a new framework for overseeing higher education institutions, sparking concerns over increased central control.

Critics of the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill cite its provision binding the new education body to government directives as centralizing power. Despite Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's reassurances, the Bill has faced scrutiny and is under review by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. Additionally, a new Income-tax (Amendment) Bill seeks to adjust the sovereign debt market amidst economic volatility.

The opposition is poised to challenge the government on numerous issues, including alleged embezzlement in the Ayodhya Ram Temple donations, NEET-UG paper leaks, and aspects of India's foreign policy. These topics are expected to fuel debates throughout the session.