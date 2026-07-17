Iran Denies Release of American Prisoner Amid U.S. Claims

Iran's judiciary refutes claims of any American prisoner being released or exchanged, conflicting with recent remarks made by U.S. President Donald Trump. The checks reportedly showed no freed American detainee or spy matching Trump's description during the Biden administration in 2024.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 00:28 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 00:28 IST
Iran Denies Release of American Prisoner Amid U.S. Claims
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Iran's judiciary has dismissed claims circulated by President Donald Trump regarding the release or exchange of an American prisoner from Iranian custody. The statement came through Iranian state media on Thursday, counteracting Trump's recent declarations.

The judiciary's verification revealed that no individuals, either detained or convicted as American spies or any other detainees fitting Trump's description, had been released or exchanged with the United States.

This stand-off underscores a growing diplomatic tension as discrepancies between U.S. claims and Iranian reports continue to emerge.

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