Toll Revenue Tug-of-War: Canada and U.S. Bridge Deal

Canada will delay sharing toll revenues from the new Gordie Howe bridge connecting Windsor, Ontario, and Detroit, Michigan, with the United States until it has covered its $4.7 million investment, Prime Minister Mark Carney announced. While this decision initially fuelled political tension, Carney emphasized that the agreement remains consistent with terms established in 2012.

The delay in the bridge's opening has strained economic ties during ongoing trade negotiations. U.S. President Donald Trump stated a "much better deal" had been secured to accelerate the project's completion. Meanwhile, critics argue that Canada seems to concede to pressure despite retaining control over toll revenue until the initial expenditures are covered.

Sources indicate a confidential agreement was reached, stipulating an eventual equal revenue split and granting the U.S. the power to veto significant toll increases. While some see this as a Canadian victory, critics like Conservative MP Shuvaloy Majumdar demand more transparency regarding the deal's costs and terms.