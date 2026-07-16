Opposition Rally Behind Sonam Wangchuk: NEET Paper Leak Sparks Demand for Education Minister's Resignation

In a significant political gathering, opposition leaders such as Arvind Kejriwal of the AAP and Samajwadi Party's Dimple Yadav voiced their solidarity with activist Sonam Wangchuk, who completed 19 days of hunger strike demanding Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over the NEET-UG paper leak scandal. The protest took place at Jantar Mantar, a symbolic site for democratic expression.

Kejriwal called for Pradhan's resignation and proposed Wangchuk, a known educationist and climate activist, as his successor. He warned the NDA government of a fate similar to the Congress-led UPA II if the demands of the youth and protesters are ignored. Dimple Yadav echoed this sentiment, urging the government to engage in dialogue with Wangchuk, emphasizing the need for compassion in line with Sanatan Dharma values.

Support extended beyond individual politicians, as student and youth organizations joined the protest. Furthermore, Shiv Sena leaders, Congress representatives, and farmer leader Rakesh Tikait accused the government of ignoring the concerns of the youth. Legal intervention saw the Delhi High Court ensuring Wangchuk's health is monitored daily during his hunger strike.