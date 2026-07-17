Escalating Clashes: Civilian Casualties Rise in Ukraine Conflict

In a stark escalation along the frontline, at least 13 civilians lost their lives on Thursday amid attacks by Russian and Ukrainian forces, according to local officials. Key battlegrounds included Zaporizhzhia, Odesa, and Kharkiv, with significant civilian casualties and infrastructure damage.

Zaporizhzhia, in Ukraine's southeast, suffered a guided bomb attack claimed by Russia, resulting in three deaths and 15 injuries. Disturbing scenes captured by Reuters showed firefighters battling blazes in the aftermath, as emergency crews combed through devastated structures.

Meanwhile, Russian missile strikes targeted the strategic Black Sea port of Odesa, killing two, wounding six, and severely damaging civilian sites. In the north, a drone attack outside Kharkiv, close to the Russian border, claimed another life. The violence continued in the eastern Donetsk region, where a drone strike near Kupiansk saw three fatal casualties.