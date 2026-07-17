Dollar's Resilience Amid Global Tensions and Economic Shifts

The U.S. dollar strengthened against major currencies on Thursday, buoyed by resilient economic forecasts for the U.S. and expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain rates this month. Steady U.S. labor markets and rising retail sales contributed to the dollar's stability, amidst global tensions and fluctuating oil prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 04:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 04:00 IST
Dollar's Resilience Amid Global Tensions and Economic Shifts
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The U.S. dollar saw gains against major currencies on Thursday, bouncing back from a near one-month low. This comes amid predictions of a robust U.S. economy and the Federal Reserve's anticipated decision to maintain interest rates steady in the coming month.

Encouraging signs emerged from the U.S. labor market, with unemployment benefit filings dropping and retail sales showing a slight increase in June. These factors contributed to the dollar's upward trajectory, despite geopolitical tensions and fluctuations in oil prices.

As oil prices dipped by 0.8% to $84.29, concerns over the U.S.-Iran conflict persisted, impacting energy supply perceptions. However, analysts posit that the dollar's current trajectory reflects its role as a safe-haven currency amid global uncertainties.

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