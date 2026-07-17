Rising Tensions: Iran-US Strikes Escalate Amid Broken Truce

Escalating violence between the United States and Iran has unraveled a recent truce, with both sides intensifying military strikes. The U.S. military launched consecutive airstrikes on Iran to weaken its military capabilities.

Iran countered with missile and drone attacks on U.S. bases. The conflict has disrupted the crucial Strait of Hormuz, causing a surge in global energy prices as shipping lanes are blocked.

The U.S. claims the release of a detained U.S. citizen, which Iran denies. The situation raises the stakes for diplomatic resolution as military actions risk broader conflict.