U.S. Approves Sale of Kamikaze Drones to Greece

The U.S. State Department has authorized a potential sale of Switchblade 300 Block 20 kamikaze drones to Greece. Manufactured by AeroVironment Inc, these lethal drones are valued at an estimated $80.1 million. The contract aims to bolster Greece's defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 01:21 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 01:21 IST
U.S. Approves Sale of Kamikaze Drones to Greece
  • Country:
  • United States

The U.S. State Department announced on Thursday the approval of a potential deal involving the Switchblade 300 Block 20 Lethal Miniature Aerial Missile Systems to Greece. This system, often referred to as a 'kamikaze drone,' is engineered by AeroVironment Inc.

Estimated at $80.1 million, the sale is geared towards enhancing Greece's defense mechanisms in an increasingly complex security landscape. These drones are known for their precision targeting capabilities, which could significantly bolster military operations.

The proposed transaction underscores the ongoing defense collaboration between the United States and Greece, emphasizing strategic partnerships in modern warfare technology.

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