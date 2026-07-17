Networks Under Fire: Trump's Speech Snubbed by Major Broadcasters

Major U.S. networks declined to air President Trump's speech focusing on election security, citing rights to broadcast discretion. Trump accused non-broadcasting networks of a 'plot.' The move has intensified tensions between the Trump administration and media, spotlighting significant concerns over media freedom and election integrity claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 07:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 07:44 IST
Networks Under Fire: Trump's Speech Snubbed by Major Broadcasters
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In an unprecedented move, two major U.S. television networks along with CNN chose not to broadcast President Donald Trump’s address on election security, raising tensions with an administration known for its intense scrutiny of the media. The speech, given ahead of crucial midterm elections, sparked debate over broadcast rights and public interest.

Accusing the networks of a conspiracy, President Trump suggested that their licenses should be revoked. While First Amendment experts affirm broadcasters’ rights to discretion, historically, networks have aired such speeches due to their perceived public significance. ABC and NBC opted to stream the speech on digital platforms instead of traditional channels.

CNN chose to monitor the address with a live feed online. Trump’s insistence on Chinese election interference and reviving debunked claims exacerbated longstanding tensions. Concerns over media freedom have resurfaced as Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and others called for networks to oppose airing potentially misleading content.

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