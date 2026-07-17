Lessons from the Great Emu War: Military Might vs. Strategic Resilience

Australia's Great Emu War nearly a century ago offers a pertinent lesson for U.S. President Donald Trump: technology doesn't ensure victory over a resilient opponent. This parallel with the U.S.-Iran conflict suggests that strategic resilience and containment may be more successful than military force.

In 1932, Australia's attempt to use machine guns against migrating emus, which threatened wheat crops, failed despite their technological edge. The birds, like Iran today, survived by dispersing, highlighting the limits of superior firepower.

As Trump's approach with Iran falters—with closed negotiations and an ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis—the Emu War underscores that strategy and containment might yield better results than direct military action.