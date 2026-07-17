Tensions Rise: Strait of Hormuz Sees Minimal Vessel Transits Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict

The Strait of Hormuz witnessed only three vessel crossings on Thursday, the lowest since May. This decline follows renewed U.S.-Iran tensions and recent attacks on ships. The world’s key oil and gas route has seen reduced traffic, triggering global energy price hikes. The situation remains tense as geopolitical dynamics evolve.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 12:00 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 12:00 IST
Tensions Rise: Strait of Hormuz Sees Minimal Vessel Transits Amid U.S.-Iran Conflict
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The strategic Strait of Hormuz recorded just three vessel crossings on Thursday, the lowest tally since May, according to shipping data. This downturn follows escalating tensions between the U.S. and Iran and recent Iranian attacks on ships, exacerbated by the resumption of a U.S. blockade on Iran-linked shipping activities.

Recent incidents have dramatically slowed traffic along the world’s most vital oil and gas passage, leading to a spike in global energy prices. On Wednesday, only 11 vessels transited the Strait, significantly below the daily average of 125 prior to the conflict. No major crude carriers passed on Thursday.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards have declared no oil or gas will pass through the Strait while U.S. attacks continue, as per Iran's Tasnim news agency. The unrest threatens further energy supply disruptions, with Tehran hinting at future closures of other crucial waterways if provoked.

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