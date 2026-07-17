AI-Driven Pricing: A New Era for Logistic Companies

A recent report by McKinsey highlights the significant advantages logistics companies can gain by adopting AI-driven pricing strategies. As the importance of pricing intensifies in driving profitability, alongside cost control and sales growth, embracing artificial intelligence can provide a vital competitive edge.

The report identifies four key pricing strategies for logistics firms: leveraging advanced analytics to discern customers' willingness to pay, digitizing contract and deal evaluations, utilizing pricing to refine logistics networks, and automating price execution via AI-powered systems. Recent breakthroughs in generative and agentic AI have considerably eased the integration of these capabilities into company operations.

AI tools, the report notes, capable of processing both structured and unstructured data, enhance pricing precision. Digitized deal reviews exploit historical contract data to secure favorable negotiations. Moreover, digital twins offer operators a deeper insight into network economics, enabling more accurate freight pricing. Agentic AI can automate tasks such as quote responses, order entry, and rate adjustments, significantly reducing administrative costs while abbreviating response times. McKinsey cites a case where an AI solution cut response times for non-standard customer requests from four hours to two minutes.