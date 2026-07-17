World Bank backs São Paulo with $970 million reform package

The World Bank Group has approved a $970 million initiative to support São Paulo's efforts to create more jobs, simplify business regulations and attract greater private investment, giving fresh momentum to the state's economic reform agenda.

The funding supports the State Government's Plano São Paulo na Direção Certa (São Paulo in the Right Direction Plan), a package of reforms designed to remove barriers that limit business growth while helping more people move into stable, formal employment. The programme combines labour market improvements, regulatory changes and investment reforms to strengthen economic opportunities across the state.

New employment platform to connect workers and businesses

A major part of the project focuses on improving access to jobs through the creation of Trampolim, a statewide digital platform that will provide job matching and training services for an estimated 80,000 users. The platform is expected to strengthen links between employers and job seekers, particularly in smaller municipalities where employment services have often been limited. Workers will receive better access to training opportunities while businesses will benefit from a wider pool of skilled candidates, making recruitment faster and more efficient.

The initiative also expands support for the SuperAção SP Programme, which combines social assistance with skills development to help vulnerable residents build careers and enter the formal workforce. The programme is designed to create practical pathways that move families from welfare support into sustainable employment.

Business reforms to encourage investment

The project also introduces a broad package of measures to make São Paulo a more attractive place to start, operate and expand businesses. Authorities will streamline business registration, licensing and legalisation procedures, reducing paperwork and simplifying administrative processes. Tax collection systems will also be standardised and centralised, making compliance easier for companies while improving public administration.

The reforms extend to the governance of Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) and concession projects covering transport, energy, water and sanitation. Stronger oversight and clearer rules are expected to encourage more private investment in essential infrastructure while supporting economic growth across the state.

Green investment and greater transparency

The reform package places a strong focus on transparency by requiring the public disclosure of tax benefits, creating a more level playing field for businesses of every size. São Paulo will also introduce the Selo Investimento Verde (Green Investment Seal), a new certification designed to direct private investment towards environmentally sustainable industries. Officials expect the initiative to encourage growth in green sectors while creating more formal employment opportunities linked to clean technologies and sustainable development.

World Bank Country Director for Brazil, Cécile Fruman, said the project recognises that economic growth depends on both a healthy business climate and an inclusive labour market. She said businesses invest more confidently when regulations are clear, while workers benefit when quality jobs become more accessible.

The World Bank said the reforms are expected to deliver lasting economic gains for businesses, workers and communities across São Paulo, reinforcing broader efforts to promote inclusive and sustainable growth throughout Brazil.