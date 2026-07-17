Iran Strikes Syria: Tensions Rise in the Middle East

Iran conducted an attack on eastern Syria on Friday, marking its first known offensive on Syrian soil since this year's regional war began, according to Iranian state media and a Syrian military source.

The Revolutionary Guards announced strikes on a U.S. special operations command center at al-Tanf, in response to the killing of Iranian soldiers in Iranshahr. Reports indicate the attack near Tanf caused no casualties or damage.

Despite the tensions, Syria has attempted to remain neutral. President Ahmed al-Sharaa emphasized the country's stance of non-involvement unless directly targeted. Meanwhile, Iran maintains control of the Strait of Hormuz, stating no oil or gas will travel through while U.S. strikes persist.