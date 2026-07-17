Andy Burnham: A New Era for Britain's Labour Leadership

Britain's incoming Prime Minister, Andy Burnham, announced Friday that he has not yet finalized his cabinet selections. Instead, the Labour leader emphasized his commitment to forming a team that showcases the full spectrum of the party's representation.

Burnham, addressing the public in London after officially taking over from Keir Starmer, stressed the importance of inclusivity within his ministerial appointments.

He assured that his forthcoming decisions would highlight the diversity of both the Labour Party and the broader communities it serves.