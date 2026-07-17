British PM Andy Burnham's Call for Public Control to Tackle Inflation

Incoming British Prime Minister Andy Burnham advocates for more public control over essential services to effectively manage inflation and public spending. He emphasizes reversing the privatization trend from the 1980s and devolving powers to local leaders, citing Thames Water's financial struggles as a key example.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 17:44 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 17:44 IST
British PM Andy Burnham's Call for Public Control to Tackle Inflation
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Andy Burnham emphasized the need for increased public control over essential services to manage inflation effectively. He outlined his vision for charting a new economic course for the nation.

Following his appointment as the Labour Party leader, succeeding Keir Starmer, Burnham argued that the privatizations of the 1980s had left the country vulnerable, especially concerning essentials like housing, transport, and energy. He stated that sufficient public oversight is crucial for controlling inflation and ensuring economic stability.

Burnham's remarks come amid discussions on the future of services such as Thames Water, the UK's leading water supplier. He advocates for public ownership, particularly as Thames Water faces financial woes, burdened by £20 billion in debt.

TRENDING

1
WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

WHO Updates Global Guidance to Help Prevent Dementia

Global
2
Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

Strengthening Alliances: China and North Korea Fortify Ties at Key Meeting

China
3
Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

Times Takes Stand: Legal Battle over Air Force One Reporting

United States
4
Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hormuz Conflict

Tensions Escalate as U.S. Strikes Iran's Coastal Defenses Amid Strait of Hor...

United States

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

How IMF's Macroeconomic Tool Is Helping Iraq Build Smarter Policies Beyond Oil Dependence

Can Carbon Markets Deliver More? OECD Backs Government-Led Crediting to Accelerate Climate Action

OECD Says Second-Career Teachers Could Transform Education as Global Teacher Shortages Deepen

Beyond Funding: OECD Says Smarter Governance Is the Key to Accelerating Global SDG Progress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026