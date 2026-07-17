British Prime Minister Andy Burnham emphasized the need for increased public control over essential services to manage inflation effectively. He outlined his vision for charting a new economic course for the nation.

Following his appointment as the Labour Party leader, succeeding Keir Starmer, Burnham argued that the privatizations of the 1980s had left the country vulnerable, especially concerning essentials like housing, transport, and energy. He stated that sufficient public oversight is crucial for controlling inflation and ensuring economic stability.

Burnham's remarks come amid discussions on the future of services such as Thames Water, the UK's leading water supplier. He advocates for public ownership, particularly as Thames Water faces financial woes, burdened by £20 billion in debt.