Gaza Grieves: Airstrikes Target Funerals Amid Ongoing Conflict

An Israeli airstrike killed at least eight Palestinians during a funeral in Gaza, increasing tensions as ongoing violence between Israel and Hamas continues. The recent attack adds to a rising death toll since a ceasefire started in October. The international community is urged to intervene to prevent further attacks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 21:15 IST
Gaza Grieves: Airstrikes Target Funerals Amid Ongoing Conflict
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  • Palestine

An Israeli airstrike resulted in the deaths of at least eight Palestinians during a funeral in Nuseirat, Gaza. The mourners had gathered to pay respects to a person killed in an earlier strike on the same day, according to Gaza health officials.

The devastating event adds to the casualties, raising Friday’s toll to at least 12 after additional airstrikes in different parts of the enclave. Hamas condemned the attack, labeling it a 'brutal massacre' and calling for international mediation to cease Israeli aggression in Gaza.

Despite a previous ceasefire between Israel and Hamas, frequent strikes persist, with the Israeli military targeting militants. Amid the violence, conflict monitoring indicates significant civilian impact, prompting global calls for cessation.

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