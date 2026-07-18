The United States voiced deep concern following Papua New Guinea's decision to close Taiwan's representative office, a move seen as aligning with Beijing's strategy to marginalize Taiwan internationally. The State Department condemned what it perceives as Beijing's intimidation against Taiwan and its global supporters.

Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, announced the decision, which received immediate praise from Beijing and condemnation from Taipei. This highlights the intricate diplomatic contest in the Pacific region, where China considers Taiwan as part of its own territory, despite Taiwan's democratic governance claiming autonomy.

The announcement by Papua New Guinea underscores a longstanding geopolitical struggle that involves significant international players. While Papua New Guinea maintains formal ties solely with China, Taiwan continues to seek support globally, maintaining official diplomatic relations with just 12 nations, three of which are in the Pacific.