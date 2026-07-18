Diplomatic Tensions Surge as Papua New Guinea Closes Taiwan's Office

Papua New Guinea has announced the closure of Taiwan's representative office, causing diplomatic friction. The decision, praised by China, is part of Beijing's broader strategy to diplomatically marginalize Taiwan. The U.S. expressed concern, highlighting Taiwan's role as a democratic partner. The decision reflects ongoing geopolitical tensions in the Pacific.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2026 04:51 IST | Created: 18-07-2026 04:51 IST
Diplomatic Tensions Surge as Papua New Guinea Closes Taiwan's Office
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The United States voiced deep concern following Papua New Guinea's decision to close Taiwan's representative office, a move seen as aligning with Beijing's strategy to marginalize Taiwan internationally. The State Department condemned what it perceives as Beijing's intimidation against Taiwan and its global supporters.

Papua New Guinea's Foreign Minister, Justin Tkatchenko, announced the decision, which received immediate praise from Beijing and condemnation from Taipei. This highlights the intricate diplomatic contest in the Pacific region, where China considers Taiwan as part of its own territory, despite Taiwan's democratic governance claiming autonomy.

The announcement by Papua New Guinea underscores a longstanding geopolitical struggle that involves significant international players. While Papua New Guinea maintains formal ties solely with China, Taiwan continues to seek support globally, maintaining official diplomatic relations with just 12 nations, three of which are in the Pacific.

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