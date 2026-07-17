Market Turbulence: Asia Stocks Slip as Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Asian stock markets experienced a troubled beginning to Friday due to the semiconductor sector's downturn weighing on global equity indexes. Meanwhile, oil prices were on the rise, heading for their most significant weekly increase in three months as Middle East tensions heightened.

There was a noticeable shift from semiconductor investments to banking, following strong earnings reports from major financial institutions. This transition left Asia, with its substantial chip exposure, particularly susceptible to selling pressure. MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares index outside Japan dipped by 0.06%, while Japan's Nikkei index sunk by 2.8%.

Oil prices surged, with Brent and U.S. crude futures both climbing over 11% for the week amidst U.S. military actions against Iran, further complicating U.S.-Iran relations. This geopolitical strain adds to the broader economic concerns as trade tensions heightened with new U.S. tariffs on Brazil.