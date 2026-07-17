Market Turbulence: Asia Stocks Slip as Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions

Asian stock markets faced a challenging start to Friday, influenced by the downturn in semiconductor sectors and rising oil prices due to Middle East tensions. The market shift saw investors moving towards banking, fueled by robust earnings from major banks. Oil saw its sharpest weekly rise in three months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2026 06:45 IST | Created: 17-07-2026 06:45 IST
Market Turbulence: Asia Stocks Slip as Oil Prices Surge Amid Middle East Tensions
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  • Asia-Pacific

Asian stock markets experienced a troubled beginning to Friday due to the semiconductor sector's downturn weighing on global equity indexes. Meanwhile, oil prices were on the rise, heading for their most significant weekly increase in three months as Middle East tensions heightened.

There was a noticeable shift from semiconductor investments to banking, following strong earnings reports from major financial institutions. This transition left Asia, with its substantial chip exposure, particularly susceptible to selling pressure. MSCI's Asia-Pacific shares index outside Japan dipped by 0.06%, while Japan's Nikkei index sunk by 2.8%.

Oil prices surged, with Brent and U.S. crude futures both climbing over 11% for the week amidst U.S. military actions against Iran, further complicating U.S.-Iran relations. This geopolitical strain adds to the broader economic concerns as trade tensions heightened with new U.S. tariffs on Brazil.

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