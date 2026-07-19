Andy Burnham to Scrap Digital ID Scheme in Leadership Shift

Andy Burnham, the new leader of Britain, is set to scrap plans for a digital ID scheme, aiming to focus efforts on cost of living issues. As the 'King of the North,' he will succeed Keir Starmer as prime minister and emphasize reallocating resources to more pressing concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-07-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 19-07-2026 15:44 IST
Andy Burnham to Scrap Digital ID Scheme in Leadership Shift
Andy Burnham
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Andy Burnham, poised to become Britain's next leader, plans to abandon current government efforts to implement a digital ID scheme when he assumes office. His strategy reflects a shift in emphasis towards more immediate issues such as addressing the cost of living.

Known as the 'King of the North' due to his successful tenure as Mayor of Greater Manchester, Burnham will take over from Keir Starmer as prime minister. Upon his succession, he intends to form a new cabinet team while ending the digital ID project, which had stirred controversy as a perceived 'fiasco.'

Burnham's spokesperson confirmed that resources previously allocated to the ID scheme would now be redirected to critical areas, including economic relief for citizens. Opposition member Julia Lopez criticized Labour's expenditures on the project, while allies, like deputy leader Lucy Powell, see this pivot as a chance to realign governmental priorities.

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