Ryan Fox Claims Victory at the British Open

Ryan Fox delivered a historic performance at the 154th British Open, securing a dramatic victory by just a single stroke at Royal Birkdale. The New Zealander holed a decisive birdie on the 18th hole, clinching the Claret Jug and joining an elite circle of Kiwi major winners.

Fox's victory, marked by a two-under 68 final round, positioned him at a total score of 270, edging out clubhouse leader Cameron Young. Young, despite a stunning final round of 64, finished one stroke behind Fox. American Sam Burns, who led overnight, ended in third place.

This win places Fox in a prestigious lineage of New Zealand golfers, becoming the second from his country to claim the men's Open title, following Bob Charles. The tournament featured a roller-coaster finale, with Fox overcoming initial setbacks and delivering an inspiring finish.