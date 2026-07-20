Ryan Fox Claims Victory at the British Open
Ryan Fox from New Zealand clinched victory at the 154th British Open at Royal Birkdale, making a birdie on the 18th hole to win the Claret Jug by one stroke. He is the second New Zealander to win the men's Open, joining other Kiwi major winners such as Michael Campbell.
- Country:
- New Zealand
Ryan Fox delivered a historic performance at the 154th British Open, securing a dramatic victory by just a single stroke at Royal Birkdale. The New Zealander holed a decisive birdie on the 18th hole, clinching the Claret Jug and joining an elite circle of Kiwi major winners.
Fox's victory, marked by a two-under 68 final round, positioned him at a total score of 270, edging out clubhouse leader Cameron Young. Young, despite a stunning final round of 64, finished one stroke behind Fox. American Sam Burns, who led overnight, ended in third place.
This win places Fox in a prestigious lineage of New Zealand golfers, becoming the second from his country to claim the men's Open title, following Bob Charles. The tournament featured a roller-coaster finale, with Fox overcoming initial setbacks and delivering an inspiring finish.