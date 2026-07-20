Judit Polgar: Chess Legend Considered for Hungary's Presidency

Prime Minister Peter Magyar announced on social media that he plans to nominate Judit Polgar, hailed as the greatest female chess player of all time, for the ceremonial role of Hungary's President.

Magyar's proposal comes shortly after a constitutional amendment was signed, concluding President Tamas Sulyok's term. This legislative change is part of Magyar's broader goal to dismantle former Prime Minister Viktor Orban's power structures, following a landslide election victory in April.

Parliament, dominated by Magyar's party, will elect the new president, who will serve until the new constitution is implemented or for a maximum of five years. Polgar is recognized for breaking barriers in chess, competing against men and achieving the 'Super GM' rating. A recent documentary on Netflix, 'Queen of Chess,' further highlights her legacy.